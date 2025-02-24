Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Makes New $2.32 Million Investment in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 66,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,768,000 after purchasing an additional 9,959 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after acquiring an additional 11,405 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 381,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,643,000 after acquiring an additional 23,028 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 207.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 46,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after acquiring an additional 31,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 7,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. StockNews.com cut Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Citizens Jmp raised Digital Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank raised Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.95.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total value of $471,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

DLR opened at $165.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.54 and a 1 year high of $198.00. The firm has a market cap of $54.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.01, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.63.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. As a group, analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

