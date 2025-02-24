World Equity Group Inc. Has $520,000 Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

World Equity Group Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Roper Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,730,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,632,199,000 after buying an additional 132,575 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,447,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,357,162,000 after buying an additional 51,131 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Roper Technologies by 87.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 738,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,977,000 after buying an additional 345,268 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 7.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 662,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,382,000 after buying an additional 45,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 648,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,076,000 after buying an additional 9,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ROP stock opened at $574.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $61.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $541.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $547.90. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $499.47 and a 1 year high of $584.43.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, VP Brandon L. Cross sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.83, for a total value of $433,372.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,936.07. The trade was a 36.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.05, for a total value of $1,734,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,221,292.10. This trade represents a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,101 shares of company stock worth $2,947,475. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 price target (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $655.00 price target (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $665.00 price objective on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $535.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $623.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ROP

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.