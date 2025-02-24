Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Purchased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $11,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,191,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5,967.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 30,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 29,778 shares in the last quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Harmony Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,175,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $210.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.97. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.13 and a 1 year high of $221.66.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBOE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $174.00 price objective (down previously from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.86.

In other news, EVP Adam Inzirillo sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.67, for a total value of $41,934.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,872.31. The trade was a 9.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 11,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total transaction of $2,273,526.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,230.25. The trade was a 57.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,316 shares of company stock valued at $2,332,393 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

