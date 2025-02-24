MONECO Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 555.6% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on LOW. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total transaction of $1,974,915.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,802.11. The trade was a 30.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $238.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $134.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.90. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.80 and a fifty-two week high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.