Portland Financial Advisors Inc Buys Shares of 1,981 iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Portland Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises about 1.5% of Portland Financial Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,494,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,739,000 after purchasing an additional 13,236 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $294.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $233.95 and a twelve month high of $300.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $293.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.54.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

