Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th.

Calian Group Stock Performance

TSE:CGY opened at C$43.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$520.07 million, a P/E ratio of 46.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$48.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$47.85. Calian Group has a 1-year low of C$42.88 and a 1-year high of C$60.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Ventum Financial dropped their price target on Calian Group from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. CIBC dropped their price target on Calian Group from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Acumen Capital dropped their price target on Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$72.14.

Insider Transactions at Calian Group

In related news, Director Jo-Anne Cecile Poirier sold 4,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.15, for a total transaction of C$205,951.20. Also, Director Lori O’neill purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$44.75 per share, with a total value of C$26,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$26,850. This represents a ? increase in their position. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,147 shares of company stock valued at $148,588 and have sold 10,884 shares valued at $528,380. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

