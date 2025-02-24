Howard Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,725,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,986,874,000 after buying an additional 728,040 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10,626.8% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 487,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 482,670 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 28.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 601,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $692,816,000 after purchasing an additional 133,139 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 102,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,103,000 after purchasing an additional 25,091 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,700,513,000 after purchasing an additional 24,135 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $1,082,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000. This trade represents a 52.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,325.00, for a total transaction of $662,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 275 shares in the company, valued at $364,375. This trade represents a 64.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,581 shares of company stock worth $2,071,810 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,416.00 to $1,453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,315.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,390.81.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,303.41 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $947.49 and a 1-year high of $1,350.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,253.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,203.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 166.88% and a net margin of 14.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

