Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 498 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth $32,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at $41,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.7 %

ORLY opened at $1,303.41 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $947.49 and a 12-month high of $1,350.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,253.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,203.04. The firm has a market cap of $75.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 166.88% and a net margin of 14.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $1,082,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 760 shares in the company, valued at $988,000. The trade was a 52.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria Sastre sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,316.17, for a total transaction of $326,410.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 971 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,001.07. This represents a 20.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,581 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,810 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised O’Reilly Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,305.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,325.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,390.81.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

