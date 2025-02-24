TCW Group Inc. Has $13.45 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

TCW Group Inc. cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,183 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $13,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $10,912,919.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,834,266.92. This represents a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Summit Insights raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.83.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $110.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $179.61 billion, a PE ratio of 111.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.50 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

