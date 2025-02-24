Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target Lowered to $165.00 at Barclays

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $188.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BLDR. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down from $180.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.53.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $137.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.75. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $130.75 and a twelve month high of $214.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.13. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,471,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 35.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,620,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

