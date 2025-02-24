Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Grows Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV boosted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,116 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Target were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 131,734 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,443,000 after acquiring an additional 8,823 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Target by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 123,600 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 155,730 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,501 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 862,616 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $134,447,000 after acquiring an additional 79,120 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Target from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Target from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Target from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Target from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Target from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.70.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $124.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.21 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 47.51%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

