Edge Capital Group LLC Acquires 1,210 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $4,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 22,339 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. World Equity Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $249.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $249.79 and its 200-day moving average is $245.89. The stock has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $198.44 and a twelve month high of $283.07.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.0713 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

