Rothschild Investment LLC Has $6.15 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Rothschild Investment LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $6,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VXF. Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 83,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $190.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.50. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $159.39 and a one year high of $207.77.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.