Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 178,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,000. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 3.2% of Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCP. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCP opened at $20.73 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.37 and a 1-year high of $20.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.65.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a $0.0703 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

