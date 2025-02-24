Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Purchases 10,698 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 143.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,698 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHX. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 197.7% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,865,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,377,000 after purchasing an additional 16,511,474 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 208.8% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 15,779,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,778,000 after acquiring an additional 10,670,574 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 210.5% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 10,339,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,672,000 after acquiring an additional 7,009,351 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 43.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,593,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 194.4% during the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 8,298,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480,099 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $23.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $53.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.08. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $24.31.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

