IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 178,415 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 14,954 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc's holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $16,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Colonial River Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

MOAT stock opened at $92.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.87.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $1.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

