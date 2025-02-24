Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Receives Market Perform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $175.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ROST. StockNews.com raised Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $164.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.06.

ROST stock opened at $136.61 on Monday. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $127.53 and a 52 week high of $163.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 434.1% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

