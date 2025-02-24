BCGM Wealth Management LLC Has $3.40 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 336.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,674 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. World Equity Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,430,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of MTUM opened at $219.82 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.