Northwest Capital Management Inc Sells 1,178 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Northwest Capital Management Inc trimmed its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,987 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $642,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $9,987,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $5,384,000. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 25,835 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 5,745.9% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 8,504 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $12,361,581.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 896,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,301,708.56. This trade represents a 15.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.65 per share, for a total transaction of $191,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,989.95. This trade represents a 7.84 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $76.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.31 and its 200 day moving average is $78.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.62 and a 12 month high of $106.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. Citigroup cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on NIKE from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NIKE from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NKE

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.