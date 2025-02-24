Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 307,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,269 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $35,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DELL. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 2,530.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 290.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on DELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $154.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:DELL opened at $117.66 on Monday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.40 and a 1-year high of $179.70. The stock has a market cap of $82.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.32. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 191.91% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $24.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.45%.

Insider Activity

In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 325,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.52, for a total transaction of $40,489,794.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 810,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,943,009.64. The trade was a 28.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $59,750,657.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,059,962.61. This trade represents a 38.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 937,407 shares of company stock worth $114,418,186. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.