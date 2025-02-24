Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Sold by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,511 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,269,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,451,000 after buying an additional 54,532 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 2,511,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,080,000 after purchasing an additional 271,029 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,369,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,050,000 after purchasing an additional 275,379 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,363,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,036,000 after purchasing an additional 47,763 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,316,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,691,000 after purchasing an additional 495,422 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $65.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $53.72 and a 12 month high of $66.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.44.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

