Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,632 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.8% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Swmg LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 49,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG opened at $70.59 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $58.08 and a one year high of $72.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.64.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

