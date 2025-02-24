Midwest Capital Advisors LLC Takes $160,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $89.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.48. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $78.36 and a 52 week high of $96.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

