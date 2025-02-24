Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $3.63 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 60,168 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,460,312 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,596,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137,512 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 670.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,611,557 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $398,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753,637 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,072,000. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.5% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 27,552,060 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,070,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,468,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 2.9 %

Uber Technologies stock opened at $78.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $164.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $87.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.05 and a 200 day moving average of $71.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Citizens Jmp lowered Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,552.46. This represents a 26.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile



Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

