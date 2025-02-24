Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 47,125 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 179.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,125 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 1,737.1% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $56.61 on Monday. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.05 and a twelve month high of $64.38. The company has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.97 and its 200 day moving average is $55.73.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 32.27%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 251,423 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $16,038,273.17. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,436,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,907,971.03. The trade was a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Diane M. Morefield sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,740,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,200. This represents a 60.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 650,213 shares of company stock valued at $39,199,813 in the last 90 days. 9.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

