Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Acquires Shares of 10,903 Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,840,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 139,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,318,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CNI opened at $103.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $65.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $98.69 and a 52-week high of $134.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.40.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6159 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 46.68%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.19.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

