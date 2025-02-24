MONECO Advisors LLC Grows Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 65.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2,138.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on ET shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 2.7 %

ET opened at $19.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.87 and a 200 day moving average of $17.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $21.45. The firm has a market cap of $66.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.69.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 5.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 101.56%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

