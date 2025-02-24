Promising 5G Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 23rd

Super Micro Computer, QUALCOMM, Cisco Systems, Cadence Design Systems, and Onsemi are the five 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

SMCI traded down $3.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.07. 104,209,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,626,544. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.30. Super Micro Computer has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $122.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.23 and a 200 day moving average of $39.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMCI

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $8.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.43. 12,520,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,571,072. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $182.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $149.43 and a 1 year high of $230.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.46 and its 200 day moving average is $165.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

CSCO traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.98. 18,884,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,057,016. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.84. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $66.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSCO

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $11.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $258.27. 4,553,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,918,287. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $300.54 and a 200-day moving average of $287.22. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $241.29 and a 12 month high of $328.99. The company has a market cap of $70.83 billion, a PE ratio of 66.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CDNS

Onsemi (ON)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Onsemi stock traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.05. 10,981,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,204,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 3.38. Onsemi has a 52-week low of $46.57 and a 52-week high of $85.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ON

Featured Articles