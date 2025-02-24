TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC decreased its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in TransDigm Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,229,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,181,357,000 after buying an additional 29,489 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,126,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,694,585,000 after buying an additional 185,422 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,851,160,000 after buying an additional 173,642 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,920,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,740,348,000 after acquiring an additional 43,604 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,612,583,000 after purchasing an additional 19,314 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,257.09, for a total transaction of $3,771,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,525,524. The trade was a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 38,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,248.78, for a total transaction of $47,519,825.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 567,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,461,615.94. The trade was a 6.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,647 shares of company stock valued at $151,878,163. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,462.35.

Shares of TDG opened at $1,291.58 on Monday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1,136.27 and a 12-month high of $1,451.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,306.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,321.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.43 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.40.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.84. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

