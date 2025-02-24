Edge Capital Group LLC Acquires 240 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $450,000. Wealth Management Nebraska bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 588,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,140,000 after acquiring an additional 44,114 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 13,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $870,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR opened at $197.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $202.13 and its 200 day moving average is $201.76. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $177.15 and a fifty-two week high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

