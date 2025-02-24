WealthShield Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

WealthShield Partners LLC cut its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at $47,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000.

ESGU opened at $131.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $108.40 and a 52-week high of $134.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.16.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.408 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

