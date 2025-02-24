Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Holdings Lessened by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies accounts for approximately 3.3% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $24,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 747.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $47.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $42.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.21.

Insider Activity

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 5,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $367,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at $52,755,242.88. This trade represents a 87.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $31,927,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,002.40. This trade represents a 99.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,671,246 shares of company stock worth $472,745,137. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $101.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.84. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.33 and a 52-week high of $125.41. The company has a market cap of $230.84 billion, a PE ratio of 533.36, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

