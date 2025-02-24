WealthShield Partners LLC Acquires 1,362 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,919,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,238,000 after purchasing an additional 791,758 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 18.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,027,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680,713 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 3.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,970,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,544,000 after purchasing an additional 911,694 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 9.8% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 15,676,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 2.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,703,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,021,000 after purchasing an additional 240,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 15,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $1,225,276.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,277.80. This trade represents a 12.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Anand Selvakesari sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $2,433,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 229,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,586,498. This trade represents a 11.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,590 shares of company stock valued at $8,523,149. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays raised Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Citigroup from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Citigroup from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.93.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $79.65 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.65. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $53.51 and a one year high of $84.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

