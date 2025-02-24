Rothschild Investment LLC Sells 498 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Rothschild Investment LLC lessened its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $4,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Country Club Bank acquired a new position in Allstate in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Allstate by 1.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 14,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Allstate by 24.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.6% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 93,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,656,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 40,102 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total transaction of $7,480,226.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,378,990.95. This trade represents a 68.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $185.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $190.25 and its 200-day moving average is $190.43. The stock has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.52. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $153.87 and a twelve month high of $209.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.27. Allstate had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 28.20%. Equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 18.65 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $231.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.94.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

