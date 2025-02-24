J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,611 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,870.70. The trade was a 15.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $108.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $83.91 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.70 and a 200 day moving average of $102.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.44.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

