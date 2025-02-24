Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELO. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 10,269.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,029,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,101 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 978.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 895,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,556,000 after purchasing an additional 812,471 shares in the last quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,385,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,962,000 after purchasing an additional 418,404 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 4,462.7% during the 4th quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 273,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,950,000 after purchasing an additional 267,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SK Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,732,000.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HELO opened at $62.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.67 million, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.56. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 52 week low of $54.24 and a 52 week high of $63.81.

About JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

