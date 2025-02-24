Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) CEO Joseph Wm Foran Purchases 6,000 Shares

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.94 per share, for a total transaction of $323,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,124,103.26. The trade was a 17.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joseph Wm Foran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 6th, Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.18 per share, with a total value of $110,360.00.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $53.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 3.22. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $71.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.05). Matador Resources had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $970.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MTDR shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Matador Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on Matador Resources from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matador Resources

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Trust lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 6,280 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $1,988,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $3,705,000. GTS Securities LLC boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 20,184 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 12,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

