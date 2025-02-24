Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of VTI opened at $295.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $443.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.72. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $244.57 and a 12-month high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

