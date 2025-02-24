IFP Advisors Inc Has $6.09 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 68.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,089 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 194.8% during the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 160.2% during the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $64,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $103.43 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $107.14. The stock has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.04.
About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
