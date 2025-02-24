D. Boral Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI)

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at D. Boral Capital in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 356.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.31.

NASDAQ TRVI opened at $4.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average is $3.40. Trevi Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $5.05. The firm has a market cap of $353.60 million, a P/E ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Trevi Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $409,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 34.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 81,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 21,128 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,327,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

