Barrington Research Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI)

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 281.41% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Shares of Stoneridge stock opened at $4.20 on Monday. Stoneridge has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $18.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.15 million, a PE ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.42.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Stoneridge by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Stoneridge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Stoneridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Stoneridge during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

