American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barrington Research in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on American Public Education from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

APEI opened at $21.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $376.51 million, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.18. American Public Education has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $23.84.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APEI. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 404,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 275,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after buying an additional 58,984 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in American Public Education in the third quarter valued at about $1,691,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in American Public Education by 350.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

