Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. HTLF Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $75.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.09.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

