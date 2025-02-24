Olympiad Research LP Takes $242,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,453 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 7,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Winebrenner Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $199.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.57 and a 200-day moving average of $180.98. General Electric has a one year low of $119.88 and a one year high of $212.19. The stock has a market cap of $214.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.22.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 18.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Electric from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Northcoast Research started coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.31.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

