Kintegral Advisory LLC Has $392,000 Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Kintegral Advisory LLC decreased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Down 4.2 %

NYSE:GE opened at $199.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $214.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.22. General Electric has a 52-week low of $119.88 and a 52-week high of $212.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.98.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 18.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on General Electric from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.31.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

