Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 63.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,002 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 45,263 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $3,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Lennar by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Price Performance

LEN stock opened at $120.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.67. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $117.90 and a twelve month high of $193.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.12). Lennar had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.82 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Lennar from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lennar from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lennar from $205.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.88.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

