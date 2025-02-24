iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Sold by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 146,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after buying an additional 22,942 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. now owns 180,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Destiny Capital Corp CO increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Capital Corp CO now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 17,429 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 37,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USRT stock opened at $58.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.12 and a fifty-two week high of $63.22.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.