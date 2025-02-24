Georgia Capital (LON:CGEO) Releases Earnings Results

Georgia Capital (LON:CGEO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 274.45 ($3.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Georgia Capital had a net margin of 58.75% and a return on equity of 4.87%.

Georgia Capital Stock Performance

Shares of LON CGEO opened at GBX 1,406 ($17.79) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £544.85 million, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.18. Georgia Capital has a 52-week low of GBX 830 ($10.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,414 ($17.89). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,195.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,094.94.

Insider Activity at Georgia Capital

In related news, insider Maria Chatti-Gautier bought 3,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,171 ($14.82) per share, for a total transaction of £41,956.93 ($53,096.60). 18.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Georgia Capital Company Profile

Georgia Capital PLC (“Georgia Capital” or “the Group” or “GCAP”– LSE: CGEO LN) is a platform for buying, building and developing businesses in Georgia with holdings in sectors that are expected to benefit from the continued growth and further diversification of the Georgian economy. The Group’s focus is typically on larger-scale investment opportunities in Georgia, which have the potential to reach at least GEL 300 million equity value over 3-5 years from the initial investment and to monetise them through exits, as investments mature.

