South Dakota Investment Council Has $3.14 Million Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,456 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on OC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Owens Corning from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $213.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Owens Corning from $212.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Owens Corning news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 1,750 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total value of $321,947.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,140,490.95. The trade was a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 17,450 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total value of $3,336,265.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,606,990.54. The trade was a 48.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Owens Corning stock opened at $165.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46. Owens Corning has a one year low of $143.50 and a one year high of $214.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.95.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.49%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Further Reading

