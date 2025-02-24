PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.13, Zacks reports.

NASDAQ PEPG opened at $1.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.87. PepGen has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $19.30.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut PepGen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on PepGen from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on PepGen from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. Its lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) patients.

